NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.27.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

NEP opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.