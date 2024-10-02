Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut Super Micro Computer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.93 to $4.38 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $7.75 to $6.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

