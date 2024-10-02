StockNews.com Lowers US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.82.

USFD stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $62.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in US Foods by 30.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in US Foods by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

