Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.23.

OC opened at $174.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day moving average is $170.44. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $191.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

