Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.69 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $32,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $14,546,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,429,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 326,281 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,518,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,127,000 after purchasing an additional 294,240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

