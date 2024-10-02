Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,151 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of HashiCorp worth $32,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Stock

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,452,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,137 shares of company stock worth $12,429,132. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

