Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,495,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $33,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,090,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,681,000 after purchasing an additional 165,425 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

