Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.57% of Omnicell worth $31,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.13, a PEG ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMCL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

