Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 119,788 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,645,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of ProAssurance worth $32,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in ProAssurance by 455.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in ProAssurance by 12.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

ProAssurance stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $772.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

