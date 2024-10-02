Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.79% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $32,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 622.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $236,199.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $236,199.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

