Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 586 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $35,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MSGE opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 138.81% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

View Our Latest Report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.