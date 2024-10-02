Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $31,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amalgamated Financial news, major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 44,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,335,972.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $929.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

