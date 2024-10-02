Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 249,181 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.13% of Enviri worth $35,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enviri by 6.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Enviri by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Enviri by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 288,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Enviri by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 469,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Stock Performance

Shares of Enviri stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.20. Enviri Co. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Enviri Profile

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.