Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 47,834 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,053 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 47,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $32,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $271,753,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,285,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,120,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $99,682,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after acquiring an additional 460,649 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.