Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Standex International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,255,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,565,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Standex International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 254,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $180.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average of $172.13.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

