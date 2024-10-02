Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hayward worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 217.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $164,000.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,750.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,750.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,742 shares of company stock worth $1,266,959 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

