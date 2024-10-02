Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 605.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $439.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.40.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

