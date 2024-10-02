Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 194.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,874 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.34% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 361,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

