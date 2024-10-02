Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CATX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NYSE:CATX opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

