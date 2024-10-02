AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,614 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of AdvanSix worth $35,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 89.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,007.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2,133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

