Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.78.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $10,998,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 220,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

