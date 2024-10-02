Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $2,200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FICO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $1,967.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,705.17.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,912.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,759.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,489.11. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $1,962.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,478,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

