Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 947,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of Uranium Energy worth $35,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,874,000 after buying an additional 4,306,240 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,695,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,396,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 961.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 64.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,785,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -218.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

