Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $36,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,914,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,559 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.