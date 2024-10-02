Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,483,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.07% of Varex Imaging worth $36,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,569,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 753,454 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $485.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.56. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,601.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,302.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $3,445.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shubham Maheshwari purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,601.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

