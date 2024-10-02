Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.46.

Ameresco stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Ameresco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ameresco by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

