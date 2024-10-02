Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $36,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $95,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

