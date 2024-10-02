NEX Group (LON:NXG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,129.00

NEX Group plc (LON:NXG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,129 ($15.10) and traded as low as GBX 1,129 ($15.10). NEX Group shares last traded at GBX 1,129 ($15.10), with a volume of 47,810,918 shares.

NEX Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,129 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,129.

About NEX Group

NEX Group plc delivers pricing, analytics, index, and regulatory reporting solutions to various clients worldwide. The company operates through NEX Markets, NEX Optimisation, and NEX Group and other segments. Its pricing and analytics services provide various products in foreign exchange (FX), such as EBS Ticker and EBS Rates real-time feeds, EBS non-deliverable forwards, and Premium FX Feed, a proprietary direct feed of live and streaming prices derived from a selected range of sources, as well as FX Currency Options TFS-ICAP; BrokerTec European Repo and RepoPX data services in money markets; fixed income data services through various electronic platforms; and CFETS-NEX, which offers real-time, end-of-day, and historical market data from onshore China interdealer brokers.

