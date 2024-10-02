Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $36,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 984,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,797,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 51.9% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.68. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $232,001,015.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,411,231.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

