Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPG. UBS Group cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of IPG opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

