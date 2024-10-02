National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $86.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NYSE:NHI opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

