East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EWBC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.87.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

