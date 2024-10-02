GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after buying an additional 471,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,021,000 after buying an additional 550,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after buying an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

