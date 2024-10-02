Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $71.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTR. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Get Ventas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.