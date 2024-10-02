Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AR. Citigroup began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Antero Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.63.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 382.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

