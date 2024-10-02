TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $284.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $534.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 160,567 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 324.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 902,159 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 227.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 438,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 26.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

