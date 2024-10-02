Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.