Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $11,473,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter worth about $4,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 511.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 134.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 157,510 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $2,327,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

