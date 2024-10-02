Investors Buy High Volume of DoorDash Call Options (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 82,674 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 444% compared to the average volume of 15,188 call options.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $141.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,503 shares of company stock worth $33,988,063. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after buying an additional 94,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.