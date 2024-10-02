Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of TRMK opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,712,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after buying an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after buying an additional 64,334 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,442,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after buying an additional 199,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

