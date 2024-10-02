Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 6.4 %
USAT opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
