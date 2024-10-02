Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $275.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $255.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.50 and a 200 day moving average of $235.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

