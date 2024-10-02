Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to Neutral by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.29.

ROKU stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,945 shares of company stock worth $3,465,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Quarry LP lifted its position in Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

