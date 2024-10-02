Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.81.

FSLY stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Fastly has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $981.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 19,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $118,538.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $408,287.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,277,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 19,889 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $118,538.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock worth $903,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 27,666.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 41.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

