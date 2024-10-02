Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Streamline Health Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

STRM stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Streamline Health Solutions shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 4th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 3rd.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

