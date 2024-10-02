Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,402 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Yelp were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 262.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,776 shares of company stock worth $863,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

