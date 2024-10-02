Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 286.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,501,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 428,240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,848,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 948,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 243,988 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 104,285 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

