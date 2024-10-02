Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 84,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $11,154,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

