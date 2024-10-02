Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,920 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 253.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 47,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

