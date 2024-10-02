OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of OSI Systems worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $147.41 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $158.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

